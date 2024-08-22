Temperature Rise Is Responsible For Thame GLOF: CEO Anil Pokharel

Temperature Rise Is Responsible For Thame GLOF: CEO Anil Pokharel

Aug. 22, 2024, 7:55 a.m.

Himtal-Futej (1).jpg

A study has shown that the rise in temperature is the main reason for the Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Thame in Solukhumbu's Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority held a press conference at Singhdarbar on Wednesday and informed that two Glacier Lake have burst and flooded the settlements due to the rise in temperature.

The chief executive officer of the authority, Anil Pokharel, said that their preliminary research showed that the snow in the upper Himtal had melted due to the increase in temperature, and the water level had also increased due to continuous years.

He said, "It is clear that it is broken." We took two rounds of footage from the helicopter. The reason for that cracking is the rise in temperature.

We found that temperatures were higher in July and August. It also confirmed that it ruptured when the temperature started to rise in June and July. Due to the melting of the snow, the water and some of its waves came to the lower lake. And it has happened that the mouth of the lower lake is weak. The main reason for this is the increase in temperature. '

Chief Executive Officer Pokharel said that during the investigation, there was also an increase in temperature in the area last June and July. He said, "I went myself. Even wearing a thin jacket, it was very hot at that height.'

According to the authorities, before the snow melt, the locals said that there were dark clouds in the sky and there were signs that it would cause disaster.

He said, "In the interaction I had with myself at Thame Bazaar, what they said was that there were black and blue clouds that were showing signs of evil from 3 to 4 days ago. As soon as that happened, according to the tradition of Buddhism, they went and worshiped, a team went to that lake and meditated. It had not rained that morning. But that day had darker clouds.

They told us that they had never seen such a dark cloud before that. It was hot and raining continuously.

In Thame, on Friday, July 32, Himtal broke and the flood entered the settlement, causing great damage.

