Israeli Strike Kills 11 In Northern Gaza, As Ceasefire Talks Stall

Aug. 23, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

Israeli forces continue their fierce attacks on the Gaza Strip, with no signs of concessions for a ceasefire by Israel and the Palestinian organization of Hamas.

Palestinian media reported Israeli forces bombarded a home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Thursday. The attack killed 11 people, including children and women.

Reuters news agency reported Israeli forces opened tank cannon and machine gun fire on Wednesday, soon after issuing evacuation orders to residents in some area of Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza. The shelling killed at least one person.

On negotiations for a ceasefire and Hamas-held hostage release, media reports say a new round of talks will be held in Egypt, one of the mediating countries, as early as on Thursday.

But there is no report yet of the talks beginning.

Hamas has indicated its rejection of the latest proposal put forth by the United States, saying conditions favorable to Israel have been added to what it had agreed to.

US President Joe Biden made a telephone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Biden urged Netanyahu to bring the ceasefire and hostage-release deal to closure.

There are no prospects for Israel and Hamas to narrow their differences in the negotiations. Netanyahu insists that Israel be allowed to keep forces along a land corridor between southern Gaza and Egypt.

Hamas demands Israeli forces fully withdraw from the Palestinian enclave.

Agencies

