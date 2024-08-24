US Senior Official To Visit China Next Week, Likely To Set Stage For Summit

Aug. 24, 2024, 9:24 a.m.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit China next week for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, possibly to set a stage for a summit meeting.

The White House has announced that Sullivan will travel to Beijing for the meetings from Tuesday through Thursday.

It says the talks are expected to cover issues including military-to-military communication between the two countries, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The White House says Sullivan is also expected to "raise US concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base." Washington says that Chinese firms are exporting items to Russia that can be converted for military use in the country's invasion of Ukraine.

US news website Axios reported that the two officials are expected to lay the groundwork for a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

In November, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is scheduled in Peru and the Group of 20 summit is scheduled in Brazil.

Agencies

