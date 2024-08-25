FM Dr. Arzu Deuba Rana’s India Visit: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, who has previously visited India in her capacity as Nepal's First Lady, possesses a keen understanding of how to engage with foreign dignitaries and navigate the complexities and prospects associated with such high-level discussions.

For Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, who received her education at a convent school and graduated from Chandigarh, engaging formally with prominent political figures as a Foreign Minister represents a novel experience.

The selection of Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary and Head of the South Asia Division, along with Acting Ambassador of India to Nepal, Dr. Surendra Thapa, indicates that Dr. Rana has thoroughly prepared for her engagement. During her inaugural four-day visit to this strategically significant neighboring nation, Dr. Rana likely acquired valuable insights. In addition to her discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Shankar, as well as conducting bilateral meetings at the Foreign Secretary level, Dr. Rana presented herself with composure and provided a credible assurance regarding Nepal's dedication to its commitments with India.

Initial Achievement

The announcement by India to import an additional 251 MW of electricity from Nepal marks a significant economic achievement for FM Dr. Rana. This decision reflects a positive gesture from India. Furthermore, although not yet officially confirmed, FM Rana is reported to have made another notable advancement by advocating for the reopening of Gurkha recruitment in the Indian Army. According to India Today TV, the visit of Nepal's Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba to India has reignited discussions surrounding Gurkha recruitment.

The Indian Army is currently experiencing a significant deficit of Nepalese Gurkhas within its traditional Gurkha battalions, with an estimated shortfall of approximately 15,000 personnel. Recruitment efforts have been stagnant for the past four years. Recent bilateral discussions between the foreign ministers of India and Nepal in Delhi have sparked optimism regarding the potential resolution of the halted Gurkha recruitment process. Since 2020, when recruitment activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a single Nepali Gurkha has been enlisted in the Indian Army.

Following the resumption of recruitment rallies post-COVID, the Indian government introduced the Agni Path program in June 2022. However, Nepal has not consented to the short-term service of Gurkhas under the Agnipath scheme, resulting in a stalemate in recruitment efforts.

This marks her inaugural visit to India since assuming office, occurring shortly after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's trip to Kathmandu just a week prior. The Foreign Secretary's visit aligns with the established practice of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal, underscoring Nepal's status as a key partner in India's 'Neighborhood First' policy. This visit provided an opportunity for both nations to discuss and assess the advancements made in bilateral cooperation and to further enhance their relationship, as reported by India's ETV.

The discussion between the Nepalese Foreign Minister and EAM Jaishankar was centered on identifying methods to enhance and broaden the bilateral relationship between India and Nepal.

Former Indian Ambassador Anil Trigunayat remarked, "The ties between India and Nepal are rooted in civilization and motivated by national interests, thus I do not anticipate any substantial deviation or reduction in India's significance within their framework." Regarding the visit, the expert noted that these interactions are ongoing, and numerous development initiatives in Nepal necessitate regular and timely consultations across all levels.

The Indian foreign secretary recently visited Nepal, and the foreign minister is expected to soon address the outcomes of her prime minister's visit to India. When questioned about the nature of the India-Nepal relationship in light of China's regional influence, Trigunayat stated, "China will pose a challenge in every region; however, considering our constructive approach in contrast to aggressive tactics and debt diplomacy, I am optimistic that our neighbors will recognize what is advantageous for them, and the realities on the ground are evident to all."

India and Nepal possess profound historical, cultural, and geographical connections that render their strategic partnership highly significant. The two nations are united by strong historical, cultural, and religious bonds, which encompass shared cultural festivals, traditions, and religious practices.

Nepal, a landlocked nation positioned between India and China, holds a strategically vital role in relation to India's security and regional influence due to its geographic location. India harbors concerns regarding potential security threats emanating from China, making Nepal's proximity and its strategic position in the Himalayas crucial for India's political stability and alignment.

As Nepal's largest trading partner and a key source of foreign investment, India plays a pivotal role in the economic landscape of Nepal. The two countries have established numerous trade agreements to enhance bilateral trade. Furthermore, India extends significant assistance to Nepal across various sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, and disaster relief.

The border issue between India and Nepal is intricate and longstanding, influenced by historical, political, and geographical elements. The treaty signed between the British East India Company and the Kingdom of Nepal marked the inception of the modern borders.

During her inaugural official visit to India, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Deuba paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Dr. Rana and India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, conducted a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Prior to this, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana met with her Indian counterpart, Dr. Jaishankar, for an official-level discussion. "I had a fruitful meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. We addressed bilateral interests, various dimensions of Nepal-India relations, and avenues for mutual cooperation. I am optimistic that this visit will further solidify the longstanding relationship between Nepal and India," Dr. Rana shared on her X-wall.

On his X profile, Indian Foreign Secretary Dr. Jaishankar expressed, "It is my pleasure to welcome FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal during his inaugural official visit abroad. We engaged in discussions regarding the diverse cooperation between India and Nepal, particularly in the sectors of energy, trade, connectivity, and infrastructure development."

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Sureendra Thapa, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Nepal to India, Bhrigu Dhungana, Joint Secretary and Division Head for South Asia, and other senior officials, including Durapada Sapkota.

India has declared its intention to import an additional 251 MW of electricity from twelve hydropower projects in Nepal, marking a significant gesture of goodwill towards the nation.

During her inaugural official visit to India, Dr. Rana has showcased her capacity to enhance bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations. India's decision to suspend Gurkha recruitment and limit additional energy imports is a noteworthy gesture.