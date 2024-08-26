Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High

Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High

Aug. 26, 2024, 8:47 a.m.

The leader of the Lebanon-based Shia Muslim group Hezbollah says it has completed a planned retaliatory strike on Israel, while stressing the possibility of further attacks as long as fighting in the Gaza Strip continues.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made the remark in a speech on Sunday. The group launched 340 rockets and dozens of drones earlier in the day against Israeli bases and other military targets, killing one Israeli soldier.

Hezbollah said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of one of its senior commanders by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut in July.

Nasrallah stressed that the group successfully completed is military operation, but warned that if the results are insufficient, it will respond by conducting further attacks. He said Hezbollah will continue to support Gaza.

Ahead of the retaliatory strike on Sunday, Israeli forces carried out air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to signs of a large-scale offensive by the group.

The air strike killed three people, including fighters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel's military destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were intended to be used against Israeli citizens and forces. But he added that "this is not the end of the story."

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Israeli intelligence officials had arrived in Egypt to join talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the Islamic group Hamas.

Agencies

