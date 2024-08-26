Inspector Of Nepal Police Ujjwal Bahadur Singh Is Chosen For a One-Year Training in France’s National Police College

The French Embassy in Nepal has announced that Inspector Ujjwal Bahadur Singh of Nepal Police has been selected for a one-year training program at France’s National Police College (École Nationale Supérieure de la Police or ENSP) in Saint-Cyr-au-Mont-d’Or.

This marks the second time that an Inspector of Nepal Police will attend this institution, highlighting the strength and continuity of the ongoing cooperation between Nepal and France in the field of security and law enforcement.

Inspector Singh’s nomination was confirmed by a French multi-institutional commission. As part of the scholarship, his training (from September 2024 until June 2025) and travel will be covered by the French Government; Mr. Singh will also receive a monthly stipend to help cover his expenses throughout the duration of the training.

The training program at ENSP offers a unique opportunity for officers to gain advanced knowledge and international exposure, developing skills that are crucial for leadership roles in law enforcement: public order, judicial procedure, intelligence, public service or communication. For example, the ENSP is organising a new course designed to provide keys to institutional communications that can be transposed to different environments. It gives foreign police officers an opportunity to try their hands at media training with an international journalist, using exercises tailored to their role and country.

"The training at ENSP is designed to foster international collaboration and professional excellence. We are confident that Inspector Singh’s participation will further strengthen the collaborative ties between the two nations and bring back valuable insights to Nepal”, said Mr. Fabrice Cotelle, French Police Attaché for Nepal, at the occasion.

This training initiative represents an important component of the enduring collaboration between Nepali and French law enforcement agencies, aimed at equipping officers with the skills and perspectives necessary for leadership in their respective organization. It follows on from an international seminar on Fighting Poaching and Wildlife Trafficking that was organized in Kathmandu in May 2024.