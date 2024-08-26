Royal Thai Embassy In Kathmandu To Organize Thai Film Festival In Chhaya Center From August 30

Royal Thai Embassy In Kathmandu To Organize Thai Film Festival In Chhaya Center From August 30

Aug. 26, 2024, 4:33 p.m.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu is going to organize the 'Thai Film Festival Nepal 2024'. According to the embassy, the film festival will be held from August 30 to September 1.

It is said that the shadow of the film festival will be held at QFX. This is the fourth Thai film festival in Nepal, said Supapong Sirisorn, Ambassador of Thailand in Kathmandu.

Ambassador said that the film festival will help to bring Thailand and Nepal closer. Previously, the Thai Film Festival was organized in 2013.

Ambassador Suwapong Sirisorn also said that there will be a chance to taste Thai food while watching Thai movies.

This year, 65 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Thailand have been completed. “To celebrate our long-standing relationship and to connect the Thai and Nepalese people through the universal language of film, the Thai Embassy is organizing a Thai Film Festival in Nepal," said the Embassy in a press release. Various award-winning Thai films will be screened at the film festival hall, the embassy said.

On August 30, How to Make Millions Before Dies and Pad Thai the Movie will be screened on August 31, Together the Movie and Undertake on August 31, and Dream a Little Dream and Broken Sword Hero on September 1.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to taste Thai food.

