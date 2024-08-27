Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Urges Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Tourism Sector

Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and visiting Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood held a bilateral meeting today.

During the meeting, Nepal and Oman has made an understanding to ink a labour agreement on taking additional workers from Nepal to Oman.

According to the secretariat of Foreign Minister Dr Rana, issues of connectivity, labour, investment, tourism, diplomatic exchanges, cooperation and support alog with issues pertinent to mutual interest, relations and common benefit were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Dr Rana, urged the Oman's side to resume flight from Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), Bhairahawa, sharing that Nepal government is providing additional facilities for the airlines which start flights from the GBIA.

She said that preparations were made to ink agreements between the two countries on labour, health, tourism and foreign affairs.

Issues related to rights and welfare of Nepali migrant workers in Oman were also discussed during the meeting.

Nepal also urged Oman to invest in tourism in Nepal as Nepal, endowed with natural beauty and abundant of cultural and historical heritage, has great potential for tourism. Similarly, Dr Rana also urged Oman government to invest in Nepal's hydropower.