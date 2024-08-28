Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba invited for joint investment in areas including hydropower and tourism infrastructures, highlighting the wider prospects of tourism in Nepal.

Foreign minister Dr. Rana said this addressing a joint minister level bilateral meeting between Nepal and Oman.

At the invitation of Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, paid an official visit to Nepal.

She illuminated on the immense potentials for investment in Nepal and emphasized on the model text of the Bilateral Investment Agreement. The Foreign Minister pointed out that cooperation in tourism sector could bring mutual benefits and assist in promotion of both nation's diverse culture, rich heritage and natural beauty.

In the joint official meeting, the Foreign Minister of Nepal underscored other various avenues for investment in Nepal such as organic farming, ICT and ensured about the investment friendly environment.

She shared Nepal's interest in concluding MoUs including the Labour MoU between Nepal and Oman as soon as possible. The Foreign Minister of Oman also highlighted the problems related to migrant workers with the focus on human-trafficking and emphasized on the need to control and combat it jointly through a robust government mechanism.

Talks were also focused on Nepal's LDC graduation plan, achieving the SDGs, and meeting net zero emission scenario by 2045. The Nepali side requested support from the friendly countries including Oman. Regional and international issues also featured the bilateral talks. The two Ministers assured of supporting each other in regional and international issues in the areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister of Oman underscored the mutual benefits of economic cooperation and expressed his commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in areas of investment, trade, education, health among others.

The Foreign Minister also shed light on Oman Vision 2040 as well as Oman's de-carbonization target 2050 and outlined prospects of partnership in solar, wind, green hydrogen and other clean energy fields. The Nepali side well illuminated on the two new international airports developed in Bhairahaw a and Pokhara and made a special request to the Omani side to consider using these airports while resuming operation of the Oman Air and the Salam Air in Nepal for better connectivity between Nepal and Oman.

The Foreign Minister of Oman responded positively for early resumption of flights. During the talks, the Foreign Minister of Nepal requested to the Ornani side to consider opening the Embassy of Oman in Kathmandu. The Foreign Minister of Oman stated that the Government of Oman will expedite it soon.

The two Ministers emphasized the need for regularly convening meetings of bilateral mechanisms to review the overall state of relations and for the higher level of engagements through the economic and development cooperation.

Foreign Minister of Oman paid courtesy calls on President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at the latters' office.

Matters concerning bilateral relations and ways and means for further strengthening Nepal-Oman cooperation in mutually beneficial areas were discussed on the occasion.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal hosted a luncheon in honour of Foreign Minister of Oman and his delegation. yesterday, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal hosted a dinner in honour of. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and his delegation.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal received Foreign Miaister of Oman upon arrival yesterday and bade farewell this evening at the VIP Lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport. Ambassador of Nepal to Oman Dornath Aryal and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal were also present during the welcome and see-off.