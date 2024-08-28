General Sigdel Appointed As Chief Of Nepal Army

General Sigdel Appointed As Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of the Nepal Army

Aug. 28, 2024, 5:40 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Ashok Raj Sigdel as the CoAS of Nepal Army. On Wednesday, President Poudel appointed General Sigdel as the Chief of Army Staff.

President Paudel has appointed Sigdel as the Chief of Army Staff in accordance with Article 267 of the Constitution of Nepal, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

According to the statement, Sigdel, who has been holding the duties of the acting Chief of Staff of the Nepalese Army, has been appointed as the Chief of Staff with effect from August 24.

Appointment letter.jpg

Earlier, President Paudel had given him the authority to hold the position of Chief of Army Staff permanently from August 9. On the same day, CoAS General Prabhuram Sharma appointed Sigdel as the acting Chief of Army Staff during a ceremony held at Nepal Army Headquarter.

Sharma, who has served continuously for about 41 years after entering the rank of assistant soldier of the Nepali Army, is compulsorily retiring from the Nepali Army from 9th September.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures
Aug 28, 2024
Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officials
Aug 28, 2024
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.4.19 Billion Rupees In Shrawan
Aug 28, 2024
Nepali Congress MP Saud Advise The Government Not Get Bogged Down In Outstanding Bills On The Dedicated Feeder Tariff Dispute
Aug 28, 2024
Israeli Troops Rescue Hostage In Gaza
Aug 28, 2024

More on National

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Invited Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower And Tourism Infrastructures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepali Congress MP Saud Advise The Government Not Get Bogged Down In Outstanding Bills On The Dedicated Feeder Tariff Dispute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 1 minute ago
Nepal Needs Storage Hydropower Projects For Energy Security: Foremer Energy Ministers By Agencies 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Urges Oman To Invest In Nepal’s Tourism Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Brazil Issues A New Regulation Making Visa Mandatory For Nepali Passport Holder, 179 Nepalese Stranded In Brazil Transit Are Safe: Nepali Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries are turning increasingly toward their neighbours for ideas on sustainable development By Jong-Jin Kim Aug 28, 2024
Hope For Justice And Tranquility By Shobhakar Budhathoki Aug 28, 2024
Nepal’s Evolution as a Hospitable Destination By Arya Kharel & Khem Lakai Aug 28, 2024
NEPALESE ECONOMY: Rebounding By A Correspondent Aug 28, 2024
Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.4.19 Billion Rupees In Shrawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2024
PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks By Agencies Aug 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75