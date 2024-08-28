General Sigdel Appointed As Chief Of Nepal Army

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Ashok Raj Sigdel as the CoAS of Nepal Army. On Wednesday, President Poudel appointed General Sigdel as the Chief of Army Staff.

President Paudel has appointed Sigdel as the Chief of Army Staff in accordance with Article 267 of the Constitution of Nepal, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

According to the statement, Sigdel, who has been holding the duties of the acting Chief of Staff of the Nepalese Army, has been appointed as the Chief of Staff with effect from August 24.

Earlier, President Paudel had given him the authority to hold the position of Chief of Army Staff permanently from August 9. On the same day, CoAS General Prabhuram Sharma appointed Sigdel as the acting Chief of Army Staff during a ceremony held at Nepal Army Headquarter.

Sharma, who has served continuously for about 41 years after entering the rank of assistant soldier of the Nepali Army, is compulsorily retiring from the Nepali Army from 9th September.