Israeli Troops Rescue Hostage In Gaza

Aug. 28, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

Israeli forces have carried out an operation that's been hailed as "nothing short of miraculous." On Tuesday, they rescued a hostage held captive in Gaza for more than 10 months.

Defense officials identified the man as 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi. The Haaretz newspaper reported that soldiers found him in a Hamas tunnel network "by chance."

Members of his family were overjoyed at his release. His brother, Ismail Alkadi, said, "I hope my mother will be happy. We prayed but she prayed even more."

The New York Times reports Alkadi was held in terrible conditions for months without seeing the sun, and he is struggling now just to see the light.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement after the rescue operation.

He said: "We're working relentlessly to return all of our hostages. We're doing this in two main ways: negotiations and rescue operations. These two together require our presence on the ground, and constant military pressure on Hamas."

Palestinian media say 21 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday in the latest round of fighting.

Negotiators for Israel and Hamas have pressed ahead with talks to end the fighting, but they are still divided over the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

