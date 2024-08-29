Nepali Caregivers Selected For Israel Through Transparent Lottery Process

Aug. 29, 2024, 6:24 p.m.

Photo 05.jpg

A live broadcast of the lottery to select Nepali auxiliary workers in the caregiver sector in Israel, has concluded successfully. The event was held on Thursday, 29 Aug 2024at Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) office in Jerusalem, Israel, with full transparency and the participation of key officials.

A total of 2200 candidates were selected through this lottery processto work in Israel as auxiliary workers. The selected group comprised 60% females and 40% males. The random selection (-lottery) was conducted in the presence of Moshe Nakash, Director of Immigration in Israel.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal, along with Ministry officials and media friends, joined the live broadcast, to ensure the transparency and fairness of the selection process. Following the selection, the candidates will undergo the final phase of medical check-ups. Those who are confirmed to be physically fit will travel to Israel in batches, starting in September 2024.

This event marks a significant step in the ongoing cooperation between Nepal and Israel. Both the parties are committed to maintaining equity throughout the process and anticipate that the near future agreements will be established through the existing dialogue mechanism between the two countries. These new agreements may include workers in the home care giving sector and agriculture sector.

