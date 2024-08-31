Tropical Storm Shanshan Set To Keep Soaking Japan

Tropical Storm Shanshan has brought rain into western and eastern Japan for long periods. Heavy rain also hit the northern prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday morning due to a rain front. The risk of disaster remains high, and torrential downpours are still possible in the coming hours.

Shanshan was moving east-southeast at about 15 kilometers per hour around the city of Tanabe in Wakayama Prefecture as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

It is packing sustained winds of up to 64.8 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The rain has continued for hours across western and eastern Japan partly due to the storm's slow speed. Some parts of the Tokai, Kanto and Kyushu regions saw record rainfall of more than 400 millimeters in 48 hours.

The rain is expected to continue in western and eastern Japan, and localized heavy downpours are possible on Saturday. Bands of heavy rain clouds could develop in Tokai, central Japan, through Sunday morning, heightening the chances of disaster.

Rainfall is forecast to reach up to 300 millimeters in Tokai during the 24 hours through Sunday morning, up to 200 millimeters in Kinki, 150 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin, 120 millimeters in Shikoku, 100 millimeters in Hokuriku and 80 millimeters in Chugoku.

All services of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line have been canceled between Mishima and Nagoya on Saturday. Services between Tokyo and Mishima have been also suspended so far. All services in the section for the day can be canceled depending on weather conditions and inspection results.

Services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka have been significantly reduced.

Major air carriers including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines say they will also cancel dozens of flights on Saturday. They are asking passengers to check the latest information.

Some sections of expressways across the country are closed to traffic due to the storm.

West Nippon Expressway Company says that some sections of the Higashi Kyushu, Oita, Chugoku and Sanyo expressways were closed as of 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Central Nippon Expressway Company says some sections of the Tomei and Shin-Tomei expressways were closed.

Some sections of other expressways may also be shut down.