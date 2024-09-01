Chief Secretary Aryal Urges Civil Servants To Improve Public Service Delivery

Chief Secretary Aryal Urges Civil Servants To Improve Public Service Delivery

Sept. 1, 2024, 7:08 p.m.

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal has assumed office. On Sunday, Aryal reached the office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers at Singha Darbar and assumed office.

After assuming office, Chief Secretary Aryal has promised to bring efficiency in public service. He signed the first file as Chief Secretary to bring efficiency in public service and development management.

Chief Secretary Aryal has said that he will create conditions for working with high morale in the civil service. He says that the challenge now is to make the bureaucracy trustworthy to the service users.

After the then chief secretary Leeladevi Gadtaula retired due to age limit, the meeting of the cabinet last Thursday decided to appoint Aryal as the chief secretary. Earlier, he was the Home Secretary.

He became the chief secretary by surpassing four secretaries who were senior to him. He entered the civil service in January 2046 from Naiva Subba. Aryal became an official in July 2051 through open competition and became deputy secretary in 2058 and joint secretary in 2067 through internal competition. He was promoted to secretary in February 076.

Aryal will hold the post of Chief Secretary for about 15 months. He was the secretary of federal affairs and general administration, labor and employment, home, etc. Aryal, who has experience from the local level to the Prime Minister's Office, is the 28th Chief Secretary.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement
Sep 01, 2024
NIMB Launched‘NIMB Smartloan’ Powered by Foneloan
Sep 01, 2024
669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies
Sep 01, 2024
Captain Rameshwor Thapa's Contribution To Form The Current Ruling Coalition Is Huge: Former PM Deuba
Sep 01, 2024
NOC Drps Prices Of Diesel And Petrol
Sep 01, 2024

More on News

NOC Drps Prices Of Diesel And Petrol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 30 minutes ago
President Signs TRC Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Türk Welcomes Adoption Of Transitional Justice Law In Nepal, Calls For Victim-centred Implementation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
HoR Passed TRC Bill By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Two Decades Of Journey On Carbon Trade By Batu Uprety Sep 01, 2024
NIMB Launched‘NIMB Smartloan’ Powered by Foneloan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Harnessing the Future: Green Hydrogen As a Game-Changer In The Fight Against Climate Change By Madhu Kumar Marasini Sep 01, 2024
669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024
Captain Rameshwor Thapa's Contribution To Form The Current Ruling Coalition Is Huge: Former PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75