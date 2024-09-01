Chief Secretary Aryal Urges Civil Servants To Improve Public Service Delivery

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal has assumed office. On Sunday, Aryal reached the office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers at Singha Darbar and assumed office.

After assuming office, Chief Secretary Aryal has promised to bring efficiency in public service. He signed the first file as Chief Secretary to bring efficiency in public service and development management.

Chief Secretary Aryal has said that he will create conditions for working with high morale in the civil service. He says that the challenge now is to make the bureaucracy trustworthy to the service users.

After the then chief secretary Leeladevi Gadtaula retired due to age limit, the meeting of the cabinet last Thursday decided to appoint Aryal as the chief secretary. Earlier, he was the Home Secretary.

He became the chief secretary by surpassing four secretaries who were senior to him. He entered the civil service in January 2046 from Naiva Subba. Aryal became an official in July 2051 through open competition and became deputy secretary in 2058 and joint secretary in 2067 through internal competition. He was promoted to secretary in February 076.

Aryal will hold the post of Chief Secretary for about 15 months. He was the secretary of federal affairs and general administration, labor and employment, home, etc. Aryal, who has experience from the local level to the Prime Minister's Office, is the 28th Chief Secretary.