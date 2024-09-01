Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement

Dr. Prabin Manandhar, Helvetas Nepal Country Director, and Nilhari Bastola, President of Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN) has signed a new partnership agreement for the implementation of Trail-based Tourism Development Project (TTDP).

Trail-based Tourism Development Project is a bi-lateral initiative between Governments of Nepal and the Government of Switzerland. Helvetas Nepal is providing technical assistance for this project.

The aim of the partnership is to develop trails that are environmentally sustainable and culturally diversified in the Koshi Province.

According to the Helvetas-Nepal, the core objectives include Trail Development and Rehabilitation, Improving the safety and viability of trails.

Similarly, the project also includes Destination Branding and Promotion, marketing the culture and nature of Nepal. Under the capacity building, the project work for uniform provisions of culture and history and extreme sports. The project also includes policy Advocacy. This will support promotion of inventive products and responsible tourism.

“We look forward to future mutual cooperation aimed at engaging local people and safeguarding the wonderful wealth of the culture and nature of Nepal,” said Dr. Manandhar in the signing ceremony.

In the function, Bastola, President of TAAN, said that they are happy to work in collaboration with Helvetas Nepal to implement the project successfully.