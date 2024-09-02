Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X

Sept. 2, 2024, 7:07 a.m.

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of the social media platform X, citing its failure to comply with orders to block accounts accused of spreading disinformation.

The court handed down a ruling on Friday that instructed a relevant agency and other entities to take steps to ensure the suspension.

The ruling also imposed a daily fine of about 8,900 dollars on individuals and companies that continue accessing X by such means as using a VPN, or virtual private network, that routes through overseas servers.

The ruling comes as the court has requested X to remove accounts spreading disinformation on politics and other issues, while Elon Musk has refused to do so, saying such a move would undermine freedom of speech.

Musk had maintained a good relationship with former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration. They collaborated in a tropical rainforest conservation project using Starlink, the satellite internet service provider operated by SpaceX, where Musk serves as CEO.

But Musk remains at odds with the administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office last year.

X closed its offices in Brazil in mid-August, and the Brazilian side froze Starlink's bank accounts on Thursday.

Musk wrote on X on Friday, "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy," and also said in another post, "the oppressive regime in Brazil is so afraid of the people learning the truth."

Musk also said, "Now would also be a good time to download a VPN in case you get blocked."

Agencies

