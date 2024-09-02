Nepal Accept Rs. 3.67 Billion Grants To Be Provided By EU

Sept. 2, 2024, 7:12 a.m.

The government has accepted a grant assistance of approximately Rs. 3.67 billion to implement the third phase of the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Plan Support Programme, with technical assistance from the European Union and UNICEF.

The Cabinet meeting held on August 29 decided to accept the grant assistance of 23 million euros from the EU and an additional 2 million euros from UNICEF, totalling 25 million euros (about Rs. 3.67 billion), according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung.

Making public the cabinet decisions at a press conference organised on Sunday at the Ministry, Minister Gurung said that the meeting also decided to accept grant assistance from the German government, approved the transfer of Additional Inspector Generals of the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal, appointed consuls general to various countries, and granted approval for exemption of capital gains tax on compensation for the remaining land acquisition for the Kathmandu-Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) project, among 18 other decisions.

In addition, the cabinet meeting also decided to provide a monthly compensation amount from the amount spent on the treatment of Bindawasini Kanskar, a victim of the murder case, and according to the court's verdict, an arrangement to collect the said amount from the defendant and deposit it to the victims' relief fund, said Minister Gurung.

The government has also decided to set up the central office of Yogmaya Ayurveda University in Khandbari Municipality of Sankhuwasabha district.

