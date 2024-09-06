Nepal’s Decision to Issue New Notes with Disputed Territory Sparks Fresh Row with India

Following her recent visit to India, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba said that Nepal-India relation move to new direction of friendship. However, Nepal’s decides To Issue New Banknotes Featuring Disputed Territories With India within A Year sparks of fresh diplomatic row with India.

“Nepal’s big move could raise troubled with India,” wires Mint, Indian’s leading online. “In a shocking move, Nepal's Central Bank has given a go-ahead to print 100-rupee banknotes with a revised map which includes disputed territories with India. Indian has firmly stated that these territories belong to them.”

In May 2020, the Nepal government under K P Sharma Oli had unveiled the country’s new political map with the inclusion of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas within its territory. The new map was formally endorsed by the Nepalese Parliament and the old map was replaced in all the official documents despite objections from India.

India, meanwhile, maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura rightfully belong to it. The ongoing territorial dispute has been a point of contention between both the neighbouring nations.

Although India has not made any officials comments, Indian media quoting various sources described the decision in CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli as backstab against India.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the country’s central bank, is preparing to print new currency notes which will feature the revised map that will include disputed territories with India.

A report by Nepali media quoted joint spokesperson of the NRB, Dilli Ram Pokharel, as saying that the procedure for printing the new 100-rupee notes of Nepal has been initiated and expected to be completed and issued within six months to a year.

The banknotes will display the areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal’s territory.

The order for the new and updated banknotes comes after the decision of Nepal’s cabinet led by the then-Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on May 3. It was decided to print new banknotes with the inclusion of the new map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.