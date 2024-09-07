Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Province

Sept. 7, 2024, 8:01 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the hilly region of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Karnali Province tonight.

