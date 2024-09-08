Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack

Saturday marked 11 months since the fighting broke out in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's forces continued to carry out deadly attacks in many parts of the territory.

Local media outlets have reported that ongoing Israeli offensives across the strip left more than 30 people dead on Saturday.

Health workers have been quoted as saying that a young girl in southern Gaza died of malnutrition and other conditions.

Health authorities in the territory say the death toll has reached 40,939.

Israel and Hamas have been observing pauses in the fighting during certain hours and in some parts of the territory to allow a UN organization to vaccinate children against polio.

Philippe Lazzarini is the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA. He posted a message on social media. Lazzarini said: "Eleven months.....Enough! No one can take this any longer."

The United States has announced it plans to present a new proposal for a ceasefire. Washington intends to submit the proposal together with Egypt and Qatar. Those two countries have been serving as mediators.

But the prospects for a ceasefire and hostage release deal remain slim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli troops must be allowed to remain in key strategic positions in Gaza.

Hamas has been demanding that Israel withdraw all its troops from Gaza.

In Israel, people have been taking to the streets almost daily, and they have been calling for a ceasefire.

In the latest opinion poll released by Israeli media outlets, 60 percent of the respondents said it is more important to engage in efforts to reach an agreement on the release of the hostages than it is to continue to deploy Israeli troops in Gaza.

Twenty-eight percent of the respondents said it is more important to continue to deploy troops in the territory.