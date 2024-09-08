Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack

Israeli Attacks Continue In Gaza 11 Month After Hamas Terror Attack

Sept. 8, 2024, 8:31 a.m.

Saturday marked 11 months since the fighting broke out in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's forces continued to carry out deadly attacks in many parts of the territory.

Local media outlets have reported that ongoing Israeli offensives across the strip left more than 30 people dead on Saturday.

Health workers have been quoted as saying that a young girl in southern Gaza died of malnutrition and other conditions.

Health authorities in the territory say the death toll has reached 40,939.

Israel and Hamas have been observing pauses in the fighting during certain hours and in some parts of the territory to allow a UN organization to vaccinate children against polio.

Philippe Lazzarini is the commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA. He posted a message on social media. Lazzarini said: "Eleven months.....Enough! No one can take this any longer."

The United States has announced it plans to present a new proposal for a ceasefire. Washington intends to submit the proposal together with Egypt and Qatar. Those two countries have been serving as mediators.

But the prospects for a ceasefire and hostage release deal remain slim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli troops must be allowed to remain in key strategic positions in Gaza.

Hamas has been demanding that Israel withdraw all its troops from Gaza.

In Israel, people have been taking to the streets almost daily, and they have been calling for a ceasefire.

In the latest opinion poll released by Israeli media outlets, 60 percent of the respondents said it is more important to engage in efforts to reach an agreement on the release of the hostages than it is to continue to deploy Israeli troops in Gaza.

Twenty-eight percent of the respondents said it is more important to continue to deploy troops in the territory.

Agencies

PM Oli Lauded The Role Of Civil Service In National Building
Sep 08, 2024
Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election
Sep 07, 2024
Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum
Sep 06, 2024
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate
Sep 06, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective
Sep 05, 2024

More on International

Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Will Accept EPG Report Soon: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2024
The Dynamics Of Development Agencies And Local Partners By Bimal Khatiwada Sep 08, 2024
The Arctic Intersection: Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, and Environmental Law By Arya Kharel & Dr. Kamrul Hossain Sep 08, 2024
Secretary Marasini has been Transferred to the National Planning Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2024
Rishi Panchami 2024 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2024
PM Oli Lauded The Role Of Civil Service In National Building By Agencies Sep 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75