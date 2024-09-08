PM Modi Will Accept EPG Report Soon: PM Oli

PM Modi Will Accept EPG Report Soon: PM Oli

Sept. 8, 2024, 10:04 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that he is hopeful that the Indian Prime Minister will accept the report of Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG) soon.

Releasing a book written by Suryanath Upadhyay at his official residence Baluwatar on Saturday, he said that EPG was also made on the advice of him and Indian Prime Minister Modi, so he is hopeful that the report will be received.

PM Oli also said that he and PM Modi both are elected from the people and both of them understand each other’s concern well.

Prime Minister Oli has said that the problems between Nepal and India can be easily resolved pursing dialogue with open-mind and tolerant.

He said, "the chance to handing over the report of the EPG has not yet been gone.” "The Nepali side is ready to exchange the report. I think now that Indian side is also ready to accept the report.

After exchanging the report, it will be easy to discuss the existing issues between the two countries," Prime Minister Oli said, "India is a neighbor friend with an advanced culture. We should talk openly with our neighbors. You can't blame geopolitics for not being able to keep things open. We should not do anything to gain and maintain power.

Prime Minister Oli said this while releasing the book "International Water Flow Laws: Approach to Nepal-India Cooperation" by former administrator Suryanath Upadhyay, organized by the Water Resources Development Organization at the Prime Minister's residence on Saturday. Upadhayaya was also a member of EPG.

He said that there are some problems between Nepal and India and in his proposal to resolve them, an Enlightened Persons Group (EPG) has been formed with the agreement of both the Prime Ministers.

Arguing that the word geopolitics should not be used to cover up their selfish actions, Prime Minister Oli said that it is not Nepali culture to oppose the head of his country while staying abroad.

He said that the government is thinking about good governance, the country and the people and there should not be chaos in the name of democracy.

