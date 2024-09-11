Trump-Harris Presidential Debate Clashes On Abortion, Immigration, Economy

Trump-Harris Presidential Debate Clashes On Abortion, Immigration, Economy

Sept. 11, 2024, 10:10 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris went head-to-head on Tuesday night at their first — and potentially only — presidential debate.

The two candidates sparred onstage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where they faced questions on the economy, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, abortion, climate change and immigration. It was the first time Harris and Trump met in person.

One of the rules of the highly anticipated debate, hosted by ABC News, was that microphones would be live only for the candidate whose turn it was to speak. But throughout the night, cross talk was heard from both Harris and Trump as they interrupted each other.

The moderators, ABC journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis, often fact-checked — more than what was done during Trump’s debate against President Biden on CNN in June.

This was the second general election debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle, but it was the first to feature Harris. The vice president replaced President Biden atop the Democratic ticket after he dropped out of the race in July following his much-criticized debate performance against Trump.

Agencies

