Government Will Recover Dues Of Electricity Consumption Under The Dedicated Feeder: Energy Minister Khadka

Sept. 14, 2024, 9:46 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, has said works are in progress to illuminate each household in the country within a year.

Talking to the media, the Minister said that increasing domestic power production is the government's priority to promote the hydropower business. He added that the government is exploring ways for maximum utilization of electricity produced in the country. He admitted sporadic problems in the supplies during winter due to a fall in production.

He utilized the moment to announce that the government will recover dues of electricity consumption from the dedicated transmission lines.

"Disruption of the supply is not a solution to the problem when legal ways are available to recover the dues." He stressed that industrialists who used the service should clear the dues and the disputes regarding the clearance will be sorted out soon reports RSS.

