US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27

The administration of US President Joe Biden has finalized a decision to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100 percent, starting on September 27.

In May, Biden announced plans to increase tariffs on a range of Chinese imports, including EVs, citing the need to protect US workers from China's unfair trade practices.

The Office of the US Trade Representative announced on Friday that the proposed plans have largely been adopted following a review of public comments, and the measures will take effect on September 27.

The rate for electric vehicles will quadruple from 25 to 100 percent. Tariffs on lithium-ion EV batteries will rise from 7.5 to 25 percent, and on solar cells from 25 to 50 percent.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement, "Today's finalized tariff increases will target the harmful policies and practices of the People's Republic of China that continue to impact American workers and businesses."