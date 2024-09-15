French Ambassador Virginie Corteval Presented Her Letter Of Credence To President Paudel

French Ambassador Virginie Corteval Presented Her Letter Of Credence To President Paudel

Sept. 15, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

Ramchandra Paudel received Letters of Credence from Ms. Virginie Corteval, Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Nepal on Thursday amidst a special ceremony held at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.

Following the ceremony, newly appointed Ambassador Virginie Corteval, also met with President Paudel and discussed the matter related to mutual interest and relations.

Corteval was born on July 31, 1963 and she is a carrier diplomat at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Ms Corteval, has held various positions at the French Ministry for Europe and She has also held various positions abroad, in Manama, Edmonton, London, Dhaka, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur and Kathmandu (2012 – 2015).

French Ambassdor to Nepal.jpg

She was Consul General in Calcutta (2018-2021) and deputy head ofmission in Nicosia (2021-2024).

She speaks English and is decorated with a Knight of the Legion of Honour, and Knight of the National Order of Merit.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Mrs. Arzu Rana Deuba and other High-level officials of the Government of Nepal were present at the ceremony

