96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal

96 Israeli tourists, including 12 with disabilities, have started visit to Nepal. They were welcomed at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Israeli Ambassador Hanan Godar and Acting Marketing Director of Nepal Tourism Board Laxman Gautam welcomed the team that came to Nepal on Tuesday night in close coordination of Israeli Embassy in Nepal.

Shalom Rafting Treks & Expedition P.Ltd and Master Himalaya have coordinated their Nepal tour. These tourists have come to visit different areas of Pokhara, Manang and Mustang.

The team reached Pokhara from Kathmandu on Wednesday and is scheduled to return from Pokhara to Humde in Manang by helicopter on Thursday, then via Thorangla pass to Muktinath and Jomsom again by helicopter to Pokhara and return to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepak Raj Joshi said that the arrival of tourists with disabilities and the adventure travel they undertake conveys the message that Nepal is not only an adventure but also a disability-friendly tourist destination.

"We have constructed disabled-friendly trails in some places. Similarly, we have emphasized that disability-friendly infrastructure should be built in other places as well," said Joshi, "which will convey the message that Nepal is a good destination not only for people of all genders, but also for people with disabilities."

Welcoming the Israeli tourist team to the special room of the Tribhuvan Airport, Ambassador Goddar said that Nepal is a safe and disabled-friendly destination for Israeli tourists and urged them to take advantage of the beauty of Nepal.

‘Nepal is a unique gift of nature. This country is really beautiful. The art, culture and tradition here, as well as nature and hospitality, attract the hearts of every tourist," he said. "Based on the description of the disabled tourists who visited Nepal in the past years, so many tourists have come to Nepal now. This number will increase again in the coming days.

Discussing the close relationship between Nepal and Israel for a long time, he expressed his belief that this relationship will become stronger in the coming days.

Acting Marketing Director of the Tourism Board, Gautam said that the thinking and planning of people with disabilities to visit Nepal will also encourage other people from all over the world.

A team of disabled tourists visited Nepal last year with the cooperation of the Israeli Embassy. In 2023, 6,417 Israeli tourists visited Nepal. As of August 2024, 3,205 Israelis have visited Nepal.