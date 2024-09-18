Nine Killed, Thousands Wounded As Pagers Explode In Lebanon

Nine Killed, Thousands Wounded As Pagers Explode In Lebanon

Sept. 18, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded across Lebanon at nearly the same time on Tuesday. Nine people were killed and more than 2,750 were wounded.

Reuters reported that many of the devices exploded in the middle of the afternoon in a suburb of Beirut.

The area is a stronghold for Hezbollah militants, who have been exchanging fire with Israel across the border for months. The group confirmed that two of its members were killed.

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, suffered a superficial injury. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed Israel for the attack, calling it a "terrorist act of the Zionist regime."

US officials said they played no part. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The US was not aware of this incident in advance."

The Associated Press reported that many members of Hezbollah carry pagers instead of cellphones over concerns that phones can be tracked by Israeli intelligence.

In a statement, Hezbollah vowed to inflict "fair punishment on Israel." Israeli military officials declined to comment.

Agencies

President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival
Sep 18, 2024
North Korean Ballistic Missiles May Have Fallen Near Japan's East Coast
Sep 18, 2024
Iran's President Urges US To End Hostilities Before Any Direct Talks With Tehran
Sep 17, 2024
Civilian Crew Returns To Earth After First-ever Private Spacewalk
Sep 16, 2024
J.D. Vance Defends Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets
Sep 16, 2024

More on International

North Korean Ballistic Missiles May Have Fallen Near Japan's East Coast By Agencies 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Putin Orders Bolstering Of Russia's Military To 1.5 Million Troops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Iran's President Urges US To End Hostilities Before Any Direct Talks With Tehran By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Civilian Crew Returns To Earth After First-ever Private Spacewalk By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
J.D. Vance Defends Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha 2024: Rituals And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government Nods To 40MW Hydropower Import From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Raise Climate Change Issues United Nations General Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival By Agencies Sep 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Sudur Paschim Karnali And Hilly Areas Of Other Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2024
Vishwakarma Puja 2024: History And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75