President Paudel Attended Indra Jatra Festival

President Ram Chandra Paudel observed the Indra Jatra festival at Basantapur Durbar Square on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the age-old cultural and historic festival, President Paudel reached the Gaddibaithak, Hanumandhoka from Juddha Salik on foot and graced the Jatra.

The president was welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Sunita Dangol.

Other dignitaries as Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, ministers, lawmakers, Province Assembly members, people's representatives from local levels also reached the Gaddhibaithak to view the Jatra.