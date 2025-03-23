CPN UML: Instigated By India

The ruling party has accused former King Gyanendra Shah and his supporters of intensifying their efforts to undermine the republic of Nepal, allegedly with the support of India.

During a secretariat meeting at the party office in Chyasal on Monday, a special resolution was passed, confirming this assessment. The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, stressed the need for united efforts by republicans to counter the monarchist movement against the Federal Republic.

UML Vice President Ashtalakshmi Shakya told Ratopati, "The UML believes that the recent actions and strategies of former King Shah and his supporters are a deliberate attempt to weaken the republic, possibly influenced by external forces. Our party is of the view that India is behind these pro-monarchy activities."

The party argues that the recent surge in efforts to reinstate the monarchy or the king is not spontaneous and has been triggered by external influences. The political situation in Nepal has been unsettled by former King Gyanendra Shah's statement on Falgun 7 (February 19) and the royalist demonstration on Falgun 25 (March 9).

The arrival of former King Shah in Kathmandu from Pokhara was met with a warm reception by a large crowd of supporters at Tribhuvan International Airport. This has energized royalists who are now rallying around the idea of reinstating the monarchy and declaring Nepal a Hindu nation. In pursuit of this goal, they have formed a committee with former Panchayat Nawaraj Subedi at the helm.

The increased activities of royalists have raised concerns that the general public may start turning away from pro-republican political parties. Despite the efforts of monarchists and pro-monarchy groups to overthrow the democratic republic and revert to a monarchical system, their chances of success are slim. Advocates for the republic believe it is crucial to educate the public about the differences between monarchy and democracy.

The decision to establish a federal democratic republic was made by the historic Constituent Assembly after recognizing the incompatibility of monarchy with democracy. The monarchy had consistently violated people's rights and leaned towards totalitarianism, disregarding previous agreements.

UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali stressed that any efforts to overturn the people's decision and backtrack the country's progress will be unsuccessful.

Republican supporters are united in opposing these attempts, as monarchists are trying to undermine achievements, create a negative narrative, lower morale, and use these tactics to push the country towards undemocratic practices.

The CPN UML highlighted that Nepal has made significant advancements since the establishment of democracy, despite facing challenges like armed conflict, a prolonged transition period, and natural disasters such as earthquakes. The party emphasized progress in physical infrastructure, the social sector, living standards, and international relations.

The UML acknowledged that there is still more work to do and emphasized the importance of rejecting the idea of hereditary rule based on inherent superiority in the modern era. The CPN (UML) reiterated its commitment to upholding the Constitution of Nepal and the achievements it has secured, including a federal democratic republic, an inclusive system, and social justice.

The UML is dedicated to promoting the effective implementation of the constitution, ensuring political stability, good governance, efficient service delivery, economic development, and reform. The party is also committed to strengthening the democratic system by reviewing the past decade of constitution implementation.

Vice President Shakya highlighted the UML's serious stance on restoring the monarchy and preserving the king's legacy, despite the monarchy's historical context. She emphasized the importance of the photos from the royalist demonstration on Falgun 25, underscoring that the establishment of the republic of Nepal was for the benefit of the Nepalese people, not any specific group.

Shakya acknowledged that there is discontent among some individuals regarding Nepal's constitution and the controversial map, with ongoing attempts to manipulate them.

The UML is concerned that political parties, which previously prioritized stability, are now engaged in internal conflicts instead of focusing on driving positive change and advancing Nepal's prosperity and strength. This situation could potentially be exploited by national and international actors.

It seems that even supporters of the republic have strayed from the main objective of enhancing the federal democratic republic and fostering development and good governance," Shakya observed. "It is crucial for republicans to unite in order to protect the republic and progress the country without getting sidetracked by minor matters."

The UML has also decided that leaders must highlight the significance of educating, informing, and increasing awareness among the public through parliament regarding the actions of royalists. "The UML has stressed the importance of spreading awareness from parliament to the grassroots level to safeguard the people's rights," Shakya explained.