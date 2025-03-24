IME GROUP: Expands Into Paper Industry

Led by a prominent figure and the president of the Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the IME Group has achieved success in various sectors such as banking, hydropower, hospitality, trading, insurance, and recreation. Now, the group has ventured into the industrial sector.

The newly inaugurated paper mill in Mahottari district of Madhesh Province started operations last week and is expected to help reduce Nepal's trade deficit by producing paper locally.

With a strong presence in cable, car, hotels, and banking sectors, the IME Group, under the leadership of Dhakal, has established a reputation for contributing to the country's economy by creating employment opportunities in various parts of Nepal. The paper industry is also expected to generate employment for local residents.

Prime Minister Oli inaugurated the Nepal Pulp and Paper Industries in Ramnagar, Gaushala Municipality Ward No. 1, Mahottari district, with a Rs 2 billion investment from the IME Group.

The industry is now operational, producing 75 metric tons of high-quality paper daily for writing and printing purposes. Initially, the production focuses on photocopy paper and paper for copy books to meet demand in educational and administrative sectors.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Oli visited the environmentally friendly calcium carbonate production facility. This initiative also supports the use of indigenous products like the Janak Shiksha Samagi Kendra, which prints school textbooks.

IME Group Chairman Dhakal highlighted that the establishment of Nepal Pulp and Paper Industries marks the group's entry into manufacturing and a new phase in Nepal's industrial growth.

Chairman Dhakal emphasized that the industry's launch reflects the nation's commitment to self-sufficiency, economic progress, and sustainable industrial development. He underscored the private sector's role in supporting the country's development objectives.

Chairman Dhakal emphasized the importance of establishing new industries to reduce reliance on foreign imports and create job opportunities within the country, preventing Nepali youth from seeking employment abroad in harsh conditions. He expressed confidence

that IME Group's entry into manufacturing would drive proactive industrial development.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhakal, highlighted the role of industrial growth in job creation, noting that Nepal Pulp and Paper Industry has directly employed over 300 individuals and provided indirect employment to thousands more, including engineers, technicians, factory workers, supply managers, retailers, and farmers. The industry has started offering opportunities to over 50 percent of locals and women.

Chairman Dhakal stressed the importance of considering this effort as a partnership with the government's vision and the aspirations of the Nepali people to enhance domestic industries and achieve self-reliance in key sectors.

In his capacity as the president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman Dhakal expressed confidence that the government's efforts to create an investment-friendly environment in Nepal will yield positive results.

He also mentioned that the government is now incorporating suggestions from the private sector when formulating policies and laws to boost the country's economy. The private sector has acknowledged the significance of collaborating with the government for mutual progress.

Investors, whether local or foreign, assess the progress in the field of work. Therefore, the introduction of new and large projects like this within a year will indicate a favorable investment environment in the country.

Chairman Dhakal stressed that the industry inaugurated today will send a positive message about the investment climate in Nepal.

He also raised concerns about potential negative impacts on the investment and business environment in the country due to issues surrounding the planned cable car project in Pathibhara.

Chairman Dhakal pointed out that the construction of the cable car in Pathibhara was initiated in response to the requests of the local community, the local government, and the provincial government. He assured that the project is being developed with consideration for cultural values and ecological balance, ensuring the participation and approval of all district residents.

Following the start of the project, there were immediate attempts to obstruct it from outside the district. Chairman Dhakal stressed the importance of the private sector and the state considering the future investment landscape and whether investors will be willing to invest further in such circumstances.

Chairman Dhakal expressed concerns about the challenges faced in infrastructure development, leading the private sector to question the message that the advancement of information technology will convey to global investors as it becomes more interconnected.

Given the decreasing foreign grants and aid in the changing global landscape, Chairman Dhakal emphasized the need to support domestic entrepreneurs, job creators, and revenue generators to utilize the abundant natural resources. He called for collective efforts towards prosperity.

Chairman Dhakal emphasized the need for political leaders and organizational heads to come together to promote infrastructure development, create jobs, provide services to the public, and establish a substantial revenue stream for the state. He stressed the importance of avoiding negative politics in these areas and highlighted the positive impact that improved infrastructure can have on living standards, employment opportunities, and revenue generation. Chairman Dhakal expressed optimism about the country's future prosperity.

He also pointed out the significance of the newly opened industry, noting that Nepal has long relied on imported paper products. The closure of Bhrikuti Paper Factory, a major player in the domestic paper production industry, has created a gap that the new industry aims to fill. While small artisanal paper industries contribute to handicrafts and local paper supply, they are not sufficient to meet the country's industrial-scale paper production needs.

At the event, Chairman Dhakal highlighted the IME Group's focus on investing in national priorities, sectors that directly benefit a large number of citizens, and sustainable businesses that cater to the population's needs.

This includes industries like remittance, banking, insurance, information technology, hydropower, and tourism infrastructure, which are in line with the group's priorities. The newly opened factory also falls within these priority areas.