Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche Building Universal Peace Sanctuary In Lumbini

As part of the efforts to establish Universal Peace Sanctuary in Lumbini, the Universal Peace Gala will be held at The Himalayan Heritage Retreat within the Shyalpa Monastery and Nunnery in Kapan on September 21.

World renowned spiritual leader Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche has embarked on an ambitious project to establish the Universal Peace Sanctuary in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. This significant initiative aims to promote global peace, with the Peace Sanctuary envisioned as a beacon of unity among people and compassion for all beings.

On September 21, the event will feature a welcome reception with drinks and snacks, a project overview, and a keynote address by the Rinpoche on the importance of peace and cultural preservation. The evening will conclude with a gourmet dinner, a musical play based on Mayadevi, which was wri\en by Rinpoche himself, and live cultural performances that reflect the spiritual mission of the Peace Sanctuary.

Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche is currently in Nepal to advance the project and initiate fundraising activities. He has called on the global community to support his vision of transforming Lumbini into a global hub for peace.

In a recent address to a group of diplomats in Kathmandu, Rinpoche sought their assistance in publicizing his vision and rallying support from various countries. He announced plans to fund the Sanctuary through "Mutthi Dan," a crowd funding approach designed to encourage greater participation of people in this historic global peace effort.

The gala will also include a live auction and corporate sponsorship opportunities as part of the fundraising activities. "This is not only a chance to contribute financially but also an opportunity to sow the seeds of peace and compassion that will resonate far beyond borders and beliefs," said Rinpoche, encouraging everyone to participate in this noble mission as everyone’s legacy.

Construction of the Peace Sanctuary began in 2018, with the project’s architectural design, conceptualized by Rinpoche himself and Professor Stephan Braunfels of Germany, estimated to cost around $35 million. The Sanctuary, spread across 8,171 acres, promises to redefine architectural boundaries while serving as a lasting symbol of peace and unity for many generations.

The structure, primarily crafted from white marble, will be a marvel of modern engineering intertwined with spiritual symbolism, inviting visitors into an atmosphere of contemplation and introspection to realize the true unconditional nature of mind.

The project is founded on the pure vision to make peace more fashionable than war. The Sanctuary will be dedicated to Queen Mayadevi, the mother of Prince Siddhartha, as an embodiment of unconditional love of all mothers. Her selfless devotion to her son-- Siddhartha i.e. Lord Buddha-- symbolizes the transformative power of maternal love in guiding humanity toward spiritual enlightenment and peaceful coexistence.

Seated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lumbini, the Peace Sanctuary is expected to enhance not only Nepal’s standing as a neutral and peace-loving nation, but also provide a venue where world leaders can convene to genuinely negotiate and restore global peace through dialogue.