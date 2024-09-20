Nepal-US Joint Military Exercise Concluded

Nepal-US Joint Military Exercise Concluded

Sept. 20, 2024, 5:41 p.m.

The joint exercise PACIFIC ANGEL conducted between the Nepali Army and the Army of United States of America has concluded today.

During the joint exercise both the army shared knowledge on on disaster management, United Nations peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism, etc.

2 (20).JPG

7 (3).jpg

3 (17).jpg

The join exercise started from September 15 concluded today. The Nepali Army has been participating in bilateral and multilateral exercises and various types of professional competitions with the armies of different countries with the aim of enhancing capacity in disaster management, humanitarian assistance, United Nations peacekeeping missions, etc.

