PM Oli Arrived In New York To Attend UNGA

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli arrived in New York leading a Nepali delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

On 26 September 2024, Prime Minister will address the United Nations General Assembly. The theme for the 79th UNGA General Debate is “Leaving No One Behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

Prime Minister will attend the Opening Session of the General Debate of the 79th UNGA on 24 September and the reception being hosted by the President of the United States, His Excellency Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. on 25 September 2024.

While in New York, Prime Minister will also address the Summit of the Future as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). He will also address the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea-Level Rise, and the High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), among others.

On 23 September, Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address on "Nepal’s Journey to Democracy and Economic Prosperity” at Columbia University. In addition, he will also speak at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at Harvard University, on "Nepal’s Perspective: From Transitional Justice to Climate Justice” on 27 September 2024.

Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings in the margins of the UNGA.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Radhika Shakya, Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister. Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Prime Minister will return to Kathmandu on 30 September 2024.