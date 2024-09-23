Hezbollah Attacks Area Near Northern Israeli City Of Haifa

Hezbollah Attacks Area Near Northern Israeli City Of Haifa

Sept. 23, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

The Lebanon-based Shia Muslim group Hezbollah has attacked an area near the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Hezbollah said on Sunday that it bombed the military industry complexes of a company north of Haifa in an initial response to deadly explosions involving pagers and other hand-held communication devices in Lebanon.

The group said the attack involved dozens of Fadi-1, Fadi-2 and Katyusha missiles.

Israeli forces say about 150 rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs were launched toward Israeli territory. They say significant damage to the home front was prevented with high interception rates, but there were a small number of hits.

Local media reported the attack wounded five people.

Hezbollah posted a video on social media of missiles it says it used in the attack.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a speech that the group has entered a new phase of an "open-ended battle of reckoning."

Also on Sunday, Israeli forces said about 290 targets, including Hezbollah launcher barrels, were struck in southern Lebanon. They said they will continue operating to dismantle and degrade the group's capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that in recent days, Israel has inflicted a series of blows on Hezbollah that it never imagined. He said Israel will take whatever action is necessary to restore security

Agencies

