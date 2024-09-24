Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081

Global IME Bank has won the men's and women's title of Interbank Futsal Tournament 2081 organized by Nepal Rastra Bank Employees Association.

38 different banks and financial institutions participated in the Interbank Futsal Tournament 2081 which was organized on the occasion of Constitution Day from 3rd to 5th October. Male and female teams of banks and financial institutions participated in the competition.

In addition to being the Global IME Bank winner for both men and women in the Inter Bank Futsal 2081 tournament, they also won the titles of best player for men and women, top scorer for men and best goalkeeper for women.

In the final match of the competition, Global IME Bank defeated Garima Vikash Bank on the men's side and Global IME Bank defeated NIC Asia Bank on the women's side. Global IME Bank's men's and women's teams performed well in all their games.

Shashank Niraula of Global IME Bank won the title of best player and top scorer on the men's side. Also, Chandrika Bhatt of Global IME Bank won the title of the best player on the women's side.

In addition, Kesh Maya Gurung, the goalkeeper of the women's team of Global IME Bank, who has been making excellent saves in all her matches, has also won the title of the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

As the men's and women's teams of Global IME Bank won the same edition, such a moment is seen as a historic moment in sports competitions. Global IME Bank also won the women's title in Inter Bank Futsal 2080.

Along with this year's winner, Global IME Bank has won the women's title for the second time in a row.