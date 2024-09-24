KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) have supported medical equipment worth NPR 1,764,085.50 to Benighat Basic Hospital, located in Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, Dhading. The official handover ceremony took place on September 20, 2024, at Benighat Basic Hospital in the presence of KOICA-KAAN and Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality. The agreement was signed in May 2024 between KOICA-KAAN and Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality in the presence of Mr. Nabaraj Gautam, President of KAAN and Mr. Krishna Bahadur Thapaliya (Bibek), Chairperson of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality.

The main objective of this program is to provide medical equipment to enhance the healthcare services and facilities of Benighat Basic Hospital. KOICA-KAAN believes that this support will strengthen the hospital's capacity to provide improved services to the people of the Benighat Rural municipality and surrounding areas including Chepang communities. Simultaneously, KOICA-KAAN expected that this contribution will boost the hospital’s overall performance, enabling it to better serve the community.

Benighat Basic Hospital, under Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, has been providing healthcare to the people of Benighat and surrounding areas for many years. The hospital was recently upgraded from a health post to 15-bedded basic hospital. Through the support of KOICA-KAAN 17 essential medical equipments were provided to the hospital. The provided equipments are 1 Coulter Machine(Hematology Analyzer 3 Part), 1 Patient Cardiac Monitor (5 Parameter), 2 Trolley for ECG machine, 6 Full fowler bed Hydrolic, 2 Medicine Trolley, 1 Nebulizer Machine, 1 Stethoscope Littman (classic 3), 5 IV Stand, 1 Autoclave Machine, 1 X ray View Box, 1 Washing Machine 9kg, 1 Dressing bed, 2 Medicine Dispensary Rack, 1 Cast Saw(Electric), 10 Surgical Instrument:- (Forceps, Scissors, Blade holder, Needle holder, Drum set), 1 Syringing Set, 1 Electrolyte Analyzer machine (Kapitol). This support is expected to enhance the hospital's ability to serve the community more effectively.

Jeong-Eun Song, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Nepal, expressed South Korea's strong commitment to improving Nepal's health sector through KOICA’s support. She highlighted KOICA's role in building hospitals across Nepal and sending health professionals to improve medical services. She praised the hard work of the Benighat Basic Hospital team and was hopeful that the support would enhance service quality and increase patient flow in coming days. She hoped the support will motivate the hospital to continue its valuable work for the community in future too.

Similarly, she also stressed the need for proper use of medical equipment and advised the hospital management to handle it responsibly.

Roshan Kumar Silwal, Chairperson of the Hospital Management Committee and Ward Chairperson of Ward No. 5, expressed his gratitude to the government of South Korea for their support to the Basic Hospital. He looks forward to receiving similar assistance in the future

Narbada Ghimire, Chief Administrative Officer of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, expressed her sincere gratitude to KOICA-KAAN for their invaluable support in enhancing the hospital's capacity. She mentioned that due to KOICA-KAAN's assistance, the hospital's service capabilities have significantly improved, drawing patients from neighboring rural municipalities. Ghimire encouraged community members to contribute in any way they can to support the hospital and expressed her hope for continued collaboration with KOICA-KAAN in the future.

KOICA, through KAAN, has provided support to other smaller hospitals and health centers by supplying essential medical equipment and COVID-related items after the COVID pandemic.

KAAN is a voluntary association formed by alumni from the KOICA Fellowship Program. Each year, KOICA sends around 80-100 government officials to Korea for short- and long-term fellowship or scholarship programs. After completing the programs, these fellows join KAAN and participate in various voluntary and knowledge-sharing activities throughout the year. KOICA continues to support KAAN by assisting with different programs, such as seminars, workshops, and donation programs, both within and outside the Kathmandu Valley.