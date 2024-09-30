All-Party Meeting Decides To Work In Collaboration To Ensure Services To Disaster-Hit People

Sept. 30, 2024, 10:28 a.m.

In its bid to frame a prompt response and rescue operation in the wake of the ongoing incidents of flooding and inundation caused due to the downpour, the government summoned an all-party meeting on Sunday.     

The meeting attended by leaders of the political parties represented in the Federal Parliament and Ministers decided to take the stranded passengers to their destinations with support from the District Disaster Management Committee, district transport entrepreneurs' association and security officials.     

The decision was taken as thousands of passengers had been stranded in major highways in the flood-hit districts.  The all-party meeting presided over by Acting Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh has decided to immediately rescue the affected ones and provide them with settlement facilities, foodstuffs, drinking water and other basic needs.     

Likewise, the Ministry of Urban Development would forward needed process to ensure settlement to the displaced individuals in coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).     

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said that a decision was made to use the entire mechanisms of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport to open the roads connecting the federal capital city.     

Minister Gurung said that the concerned ministries would ensure the regular power supply by maintaining damaged transmission line; internet service and telephone services; provide drinking water supply and drinking water by carrying out the tasks of repair and maintenance.     

Likewise, the local and province governments would be coordinated to ensure treatment and health care services and provide needed human resources and equipment in the affected districts considering the possibilities of epidemics in the aftermath of disasters.     

Similarly, the meeting has decided to make arrangements for the sale and distribution of essential goods in the context of the disaster as well as the upcoming festive season.(RSS)

