Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened

The first screening of 'Have You Seen My Gods', a documentary directed by director Amitabh Joshi about the 'Lost Deities of Nepal', was held at the Qyfx Cinema at Chhaya Center in Thamel, Kathmandu on 16 Asoj, 2081.

130 people including diplomats from the American Australian, European Union, Malaysian and British embassies and distinguished people from various organizations participated in the demonstration.

The documentary has revealed sensational facts about the cultural significance of the initiative to return the deity idols that were stolen from Nepal and taken abroad after investigation and its cultural importance.

Director Joshi said that this documentary is not just a documentary but the beginning of the campaign to bring back the lost and stolen idols of Nepal to Nepal and the continuation of search and research is necessary.

Senior journalists Kanakmani Dixit and Alisa Sijapati, artists and writers Lain Singh Bangdel, Jugail Sik and Joy Davies about that portrait are the most admirable efforts among the efforts made to bring the cultural heritage of Nepal back to the country and keep it in the museum.

It was also said that it was a portrait and that it would help in the work of Koshe Dhunga.

The documentary exhibition was sponsored by Daya Foundation, Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Nepal Kala Parishad, while the coordination of the program was done by Nivamathemapradhan, the former president of Daya Foundation and head of the culture department.

After the screening of the documentary, Niva Mathema Pradhan shed more light on the propriety of the documentary through a question-and-answer session with the audience and the producer.

In order to highlight the importance of cultural heritage and the efforts to recover it, the documentary has interestingly recounted the incident of the stolen statue of Lakshmi-Narayan in Patan in 1984 and its restoration in 2021.