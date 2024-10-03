Have You Seen My God, the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Screened

The first screening of the documentary about the missing idols of Nepal, Have You Seen My God has been Concluded

Oct. 3, 2024, 8:56 p.m.

The first screening of 'Have You Seen My Gods', a documentary directed by director Amitabh Joshi about the 'Lost Deities of Nepal', was held at the Qyfx Cinema at Chhaya Center in Thamel, Kathmandu on 16 Asoj, 2081.

130 people including diplomats from the American Australian, European Union, Malaysian and British embassies and distinguished people from various organizations participated in the demonstration.

The documentary has revealed sensational facts about the cultural significance of the initiative to return the deity idols that were stolen from Nepal and taken abroad after investigation and its cultural importance.

Director Joshi said that this documentary is not just a documentary but the beginning of the campaign to bring back the lost and stolen idols of Nepal to Nepal and the continuation of search and research is necessary.

Senior journalists Kanakmani Dixit and Alisa Sijapati, artists and writers Lain Singh Bangdel, Jugail Sik and Joy Davies about that portrait are the most admirable efforts among the efforts made to bring the cultural heritage of Nepal back to the country and keep it in the museum.

It was also said that it was a portrait and that it would help in the work of Koshe Dhunga.

The documentary exhibition was sponsored by Daya Foundation, Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Nepal Kala Parishad, while the coordination of the program was done by Nivamathemapradhan, the former president of Daya Foundation and head of the culture department.

After the screening of the documentary, Niva Mathema Pradhan shed more light on the propriety of the documentary through a question-and-answer session with the audience and the producer.

In order to highlight the importance of cultural heritage and the efforts to recover it, the documentary has interestingly recounted the incident of the stolen statue of Lakshmi-Narayan in Patan in 1984 and its restoration in 2021.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu
Oct 03, 2024
Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance
Oct 03, 2024
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer
Oct 03, 2024
Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh
Oct 03, 2024

More on National

German Unity Day and the 66th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 12 minutes ago
Israeli Trekkers, Including 34 Differently-Abled People, Successfully Completed Annapurna Circuit Trek By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Agreement On Nepal-US Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
All-Party Meeting Decides To Work In Collaboration To Ensure Services To Disaster-Hit People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago
All-Party Meeting To Discuss Disaster Situation Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
K-Culture Immersive Digital Gallery Exhibition Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Korean Embassy In Kathmandu Organized K-Culture Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Prakashman Singh Raut To Head Supreme Court As Chief Justice With Three Decades Long Experiences As Layer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Ghatasthapana 2024: Importance And Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Weather Forecasting: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Madhesh And Bagmati And Chances of Heavy Rain Fall In Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024
Nepal’s Economy Expected to Maintain Growth Momentum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75