Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

Oct. 5, 2024, 7:23 p.m.

Russia's Foreign Ministry plans to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations. Moscow added the Islamist group, which effectively controls Afghanistan, in 2003.

Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the Russian President on Afghanistan, said on Friday that he hopes a final decision will be announced in the very near future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday at a conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said, "We are convinced of the need to maintain pragmatic dialogue with the current Afghan government."

He said constructive cooperation with Afghan partners is in the interest of regional security and economic development.

Lavrov also urged Western countries to recognize their responsibility for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions, and return Kabul's assets.

Agencies

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba vows to earn public understanding and empathy
Oct 04, 2024
Courtesy Meeting Between PM Oli And US President Biden
Sep 27, 2024
Nepal Has Successfully Managed Peace Process: Foreign Minister Rana
Sep 27, 2024
PM Oli Calls For Integrated Mountain To Sea Initiative
Sep 26, 2024
Nepal’s Economy Is Showing Early Sings Of Recovery: IMF
Sep 25, 2024

More on International

Israel Intensifies Strikes Against Hezbollah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba vows to earn public understanding and empathy By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Kishida Protests Airspace Violations By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Israeli Forces Strike Hezbollah Targets By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Kishida calls for concrete actions to reform UN Security Council By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Qatari Investors Seek Opportunities In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Pathibhara Cable Car Will Prove To Be A Milestone In The Development And Prosperity Of Taplejung: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Global IME Bank’s Customer To Get 8 Percent Discount In Buddha Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
MoFA And US State Department Signed MoU For Establishment Of BCM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75