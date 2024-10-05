Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

Russia's Foreign Ministry plans to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations. Moscow added the Islamist group, which effectively controls Afghanistan, in 2003.

Zamir Kabulov, special envoy of the Russian President on Afghanistan, said on Friday that he hopes a final decision will be announced in the very near future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday at a conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said, "We are convinced of the need to maintain pragmatic dialogue with the current Afghan government."

He said constructive cooperation with Afghan partners is in the interest of regional security and economic development.

Lavrov also urged Western countries to recognize their responsibility for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions, and return Kabul's assets.