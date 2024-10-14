Fly Dubai, Air Asia And Kuwait's Jazira To Start Flight From Gautam Budh International Airport

More than three international airlines are going to operate flights at Gautam Budh International Airport located in Bhairawa, the second international airport of the country.

International airlines are now going to operate commercial flights at Gautam Buddha Airport, which has not been able to operate commercial international flights for a long time after the construction was completed.

According to General Manager of Gautam Buddha International Airport, Pratap Babu Tiwari, Kuwait's Jazira, Dubai's national flag carrier Fly Dubai and Thailand-headquartered Thai Air Asia are going to fly to Gautam Buddha Airport.

All these three airlines have received permission to fly from the regulator Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

The airport has made a flight schedule accordingly.

Fly Dubai will start regular flights to Gautam Budh International Airport from 24th October. This is the company's first flight at the airport. Dubai-Bhairawa and Bhairawa-Kathmandu-Dubai flights are going to be operated by Phalai Dubai seven days a week.

According to General Manager Tiwari, Falai Dubai's flight from Dubai arrived at Bhairawa at 1:45 p.m. and reached Dubai at 3:30 p.m. via Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.