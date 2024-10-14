Israeli Tanks Forcibly Enter Peacekeeping Base In Lebanon: UN

United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are once again decrying Israel for opening fire, and putting their lives at risk. They were hit last week, and now say one of their bases has been stormed by Israeli tanks reports NHK.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, made the announcement on Sunday. Officials say two Israeli tanks entered one of their positions after destroying the main gate.

Peacekeepers are reportedly receiving treatment for skin irritation and gastrointestinal problems caused by smoke from several rounds fired nearby.

Israel attacks had already injured five peacekeepers since last Thursday, prompting global outcry.

UNIFIL officials say any deliberate attack would be a grave violation of international humanitarian law. They've called on Israeli troops to explain.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement on Sunday before UNIFIL's announcement about the incident at the base.

He called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to pull the peacekeepers out of "harm's way".

Netanyahu claims the UN has refused to remove peacekeepers from Hezbollah strongholds and combat areas, making them hostages of the Shia Muslim group and endangering Israeli troops.

He also stressed that Israeli troops will continue their ground offensive in southern Lebanon.

A spokesperson for Guterres released a statement, saying any attacks on peacekeepers violate international law, and could be a war crime.

The statement calls on all parties to refrain from actions that put peacekeepers at risk.

It also says Guterres once again calls for a cessation of hostilities, and the full implementation of a UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2006.