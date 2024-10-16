237,000 Plus People Travel By Air During Dashain

More than 237,000 people travelled by air through the Tribhuvan International Airport during the five days of the Badadashain festival.

According to the statistics of the TIA office, 160,910 people travelled through the domestic terminal while 78,512 people flew to and from the international terminal of the airport from Phulpati to Duwadashi, i.e. from October 10 to 14.

A total of 2,159 domestic flights and 781 international flights took place on the seven days of Dashain, i.e. from October 10 to 16, said TIA spokesperson Rinji Sherpa.

Due to the increase in the number of both domestic and international flights at the TIA, the domestic as well as international terminal building of the airport was crowded with passengers. According to the airport office, air flights are becoming normal now reports RSS.