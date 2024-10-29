Govt Seeks Suggestions On Nomination Procedure Of Officials At Transitional Justice Mechanism

Govt Seeks Suggestions On Nomination Procedure Of Officials At Transitional Justice Mechanism

Oct. 29, 2024, 10:34 a.m.

The government has sought suggestions and feedbacks on the draft of a procedure made on nominating chairpersons and members to the Commission on Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.     

The time to furnish suggestions and response to the draft is 48 hours. The selection procedure, 2081 was prepared to pick the chairpersons and members to the two transitional justice bodies as per the decision of recommendation committee made on 27. Earlier, the government had formed a recommendation committee on the appointment of the officials for those bodies.   

A notice on it was published on the websites of both of the commissions on Monday. It has also been available in the notice board of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.  

On can submit the suggestions and responses via the email addresses of the ministry or commissions, according to a press statement issued by section officer Ram Krishna Pathak at Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.    

The email addresses are infolaw@moljpa.gov.np; lawministrynepal@gmail.com; trcbabarmahal@gmail.com; and ciedpnepal@gmail.com. (RSS)

