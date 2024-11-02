Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated

Nepal Sambat 1145 has been celebrated today by organizing cultural programme in Basantapur, Kathmandu.

Newar community celebrates the Nepal Sambat as a New Year.

Addressing a special program, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has underlined that Nepal Bhasa, civilization and culture have extraordinary contribution to boost Nepal's pride.

At a program organized by Nepal Sambat 1145 Main Celebration Committee' at Bansantapur today on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1145, PM Oli said, "Culture, art, sculpture, painting, dance, and song have contributed for the identity of Nepal. All these have originality. Nepal Bhasa and culture have the richest uniqueness of the country." He shared that the financial support provided to Nepal Sambat Main Celebration Committee has been increased to Rs 1.5 million this year against one mission rupees.

Stating that the country has geographical, biological, social, linguistic and cultural diversity, PM Oli mentioned that of all these diversity, Newari culture is the richest culture. Newari culture is the culture of the entire nation, not only of a particular caste, he explained.

Similarly, Deputy-Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Sunita Dangol, expressed the view that Nepal Sambat should be celebrated as the Day of all communities.

Likewise, Coordinator of Nepal Sambat 1145 Day Main Celebration Committee, Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, demanded to carry out further study and research about Shankhadhar Sakhwa, to formational national foundation and establish prize in the name of Sakhwa. (RSS