Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has underlined that Nepal Bhasa, civilization and culture have extraordinary contribution to boost Nepal's pride.

Nov. 2, 2024, 8:53 p.m.

Nepal Sambat 1145 has been celebrated today by organizing cultural programme in Basantapur, Kathmandu.

Newar community celebrates the Nepal Sambat as a New Year.

Addressing a special program, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has underlined that Nepal Bhasa, civilization and culture have extraordinary contribution to boost Nepal's pride.

At a program organized by Nepal Sambat 1145 Main Celebration Committee' at Bansantapur today on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1145, PM Oli said, "Culture, art, sculpture, painting, dance, and song have contributed for the identity of Nepal. All these have originality. Nepal Bhasa and culture have the richest uniqueness of the country." He shared that the financial support provided to Nepal Sambat Main Celebration Committee has been increased to Rs 1.5 million this year against one mission rupees.

KiranrajBista_KTM_RSS_17_image_123650291(5).jpg

Stating that the country has geographical, biological, social, linguistic and cultural diversity, PM Oli mentioned that of all these diversity, Newari culture is the richest culture. Newari culture is the culture of the entire nation, not only of a particular caste, he explained.

Similarly, Deputy-Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Sunita Dangol, expressed the view that Nepal Sambat should be celebrated as the Day of all communities.

Likewise, Coordinator of Nepal Sambat 1145 Day Main Celebration Committee, Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, demanded to carry out further study and research about Shankhadhar Sakhwa, to formational national foundation and establish prize in the name of Sakhwa. (RSS

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika
Nov 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces
Nov 02, 2024
1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA
Nov 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces
Nov 01, 2024
Laxmi Puja 2024: Importance And Significant
Oct 31, 2024

More on News

Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal To Raise The Issue Of Climate Justice in upcoming COP-29: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
PM Modi, Xi Jinping Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Opposition Leaders Met President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
PM Oli Presented Rosy Picture Of 100 Days' In Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Resumption Of Melamchi Water Supply In Time Solve Water Crisis In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Obituary To Dr. Mohan Man Sainju! By Shanker Man Singh Nov 02, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024
North Korea's foreign minister reaffirms support for Russia By Agencies Nov 02, 2024
UN panel adopts Japan-proposed draft resolution aimed at nuclear-free world By Agencies Nov 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024
1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75