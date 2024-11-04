Bad Weather Affected Domestic Flights

Flights have been generally affected today due to adverse weather. The flights from Kathmandu to various destinations in the remote mountainous districts of the country were hindered due to low visibility.

General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Jagannath Niraula, said flights could not be operated to Lukla airport due to dense haze.

"The flights to remote areas have been affected due to bad weather. The flights to Tarai districts have been taking place as scheduled," he added.

Towards the domestic sector, only the flights operated as per the instrument flight rules (IFR) are operating in Kathmandu Airport. However, the visual flight rules (VFR)-based flights have not taken place due to the adverse weather.

A significant number of tourists travelling to the mountainous districts have been stranded as the flights have been hampered due to weather, the TIA Office said.

However, the international flights are taking place as usual, the TIA Office said.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division said there is influence of the Westerly and local winds as well as the partial influence of the low pressure system close to West Bengal of India across the country at present.