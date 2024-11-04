Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks

Nov. 4, 2024, 8:08 p.m.

Japan's national security chief Akiba Takeo and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi have agreed that their countries will continue talks at all levels.

Akiba, the secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, held talks with Wang in Beijing on Monday for four-and-a-half hours, including lunch.

Akiba spoke to reporters afterward. He said he expressed deep concerns to Wang about North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia. He noted that the situation in Ukraine may have an impact on East Asia.

He said he asked Wang to take concrete steps to resume China's imports of Japanese seafood, based on an agreement reached in September. China suspended such imports in August last year after Japan began releasing treated and diluted water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Akiba also said he expressed Japan's concerns about the deadly stabbing of a boy attending a Japanese school in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in September.

He added that he and Wang had in-depth discussions about the realization of bilateral summit talks on the sidelines of the APEC or G20 summits scheduled for this month in South America.

Agencies

