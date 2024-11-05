Voting Starts In US Presidential Election

Voting Starts In US Presidential Election

Nov. 5, 2024, 8:32 p.m.

People in the United States are voting in a presidential election that is expected to be an extremely tight race.

Polling stations open at different times across the country. In the southern state of Virginia and some other states, on Tuesday, the polls started at 6 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee for president Donald Trump pitched for votes hours before the beginning of election-day voting in the presidential race.

On Monday, both Harris and Trump visited Pennsylvania, which has the most electoral votes among seven key battleground states.

Harris, a Democrat, spoke in the state's largest city, Philadelphia. She said, "It is time for a new generation of leadership in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the United States of America."

Seeking support, she added: "This could be one of the closest races in history. Every single vote matters."

Trump took part in a rally in Pennsylvania, too and then traveled to the state of Michigan where he delivered a speech after midnight.

The former president said that over the past four years, Americans have suffered one "catastrophic failure" after another.

He claimed that under Harris, living prices have soared and there is "economic anguish at home, war and chaos abroad."

"We're going to end that," he said.

Counting of votes cast Tuesday will start when the first polls begin closing in the evening.

Agencies

Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria
Nov 05, 2024
North Korean Soldiers Are In Kursk region Bordering Ukraine: President Zelenskyy
Nov 05, 2024
Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks
Nov 04, 2024
Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states
Nov 04, 2024
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches
Nov 03, 2024

More on International

Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria By Agencies 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
North Korean Soldiers Are In Kursk region Bordering Ukraine: President Zelenskyy By Agencies 10 hours, 17 minutes ago
Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
Japan, US, South Korea Conduct Joint Drills After North Korea's ICBM Launch By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In International Tourism And Travel Show By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Awarded from Indonesian Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line reconstruction completes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2024
PM Oli Is Likely To Visit China In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2024
Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Ttransmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75