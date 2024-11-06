Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement

HELVETAS Nepal and Kathmandu University’s School of Arts (KUSoA) have officially partnered for the Urban Future Scape: Hamro Sahar pilot project.

Dr. Prabin Manandhar, country director of Helvetas Nepal, and Dr. Chandrakanta Pandey, from Kathmandu University School of Art (KUSoA), inked the agreement and shared it.

Sharing the views, Dr. Mandnadhar, Helvetas Nepal’s country director, said that the collaboration between Helvetas Nepal and academic institution like KUSoA is valuable for the future.

In collaboration with KUSoA's Masters in Urban Studies Program, this initiative will integrate academic research and evidence-based practices to foster inclusive and sustainable urban development in Nepal’s growing towns. Launched in October 2024 and running until December 2027, the pilot project seeks to advance inclusive and integrated urban development in Nepal's urbanizing and emerging towns.



The project is also part of the Global Helvetas Urban Engagement Strategic Acceleration Fund, which supports urban projects in Helvetas Bolivia, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

During the program, Dharanidhar Khatiwada and Akriti Rana from Helvetas Nepal were also present.