Kamala Harris Delivers Concession Speech

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was defeated by Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential election, has delivered her concession speech. She promised that the administration of President Joe Biden would engage in a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris gave the speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington on Wednesday. She waited through election night and well into the day before appearing in front of supporters.

Harris said, "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright."

She also said she told Trump that the Biden administration would help him and his team with the transition.