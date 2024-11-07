Supreme Court Issued Mandamus Order To Listen To The Victims Before Deciding TRC Complains

Nov. 7, 2024, 8:51 p.m.

The constitutional bench has ordered not to unilaterally keep the complaints filed in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry Commission of Disappeared Persons formed to bring the transitional justice to a conclusion. In the year 2073, the Constitutional Court decided not to recognize the unilateral settlement. The decision was delivered on two writ petitions filed by 52 victims.

On Paush 4, the Constitutional Bench of Chief Justice Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha and judges Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Sapna Pradhan Malla and Prakash Kumar Dhungana ordered that the complaints filed in the two commissions should not be dismissed out of hand.

It is stated in the issued mandate, "When investigating the complaint received in the commission, the investigation of the missing person should be kept under investigation in accordance with section 21 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, 2071 and rule 7 of the regulations."

